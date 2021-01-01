 Loading…

PennyGhost 1:1

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

Bred in house, PennyGhost is a cross between Pennywise and HarleGhost. This phenotype is nearly equal parts CBD to THC. Indica hybrid. Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Slow dried, long cured, hand trimmed craft cannabis flower.

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.

