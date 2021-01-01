PennyGhost 1:1
About this product
Bred in house, PennyGhost is a cross between Pennywise and HarleGhost. This phenotype is nearly equal parts CBD to THC. Indica hybrid. Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Slow dried, long cured, hand trimmed craft cannabis flower.
About this brand
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.
