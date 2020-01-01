 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pennywise

by Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis

About this product

Pennywise B is a 1:1 with THC and CBD with an aroma that reminds us of Oklahoma honeysuckle or jasmine flowers. Pennywise is the ideal flower for patients seeking out cultivars with CBD. Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Lab tested for safety, cannabinoids and terpenes. Slow dried, long cured hand-trimmed craft cannabis flower.

About this brand

Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.