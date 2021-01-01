White Bastard is an indica-dominant strain predominantly found east of the Rocky Mountains. It exemplifies its pungent parentage, DJ Short’s Blueberry and God Bud, through its strong aromas of blueberry intermixed with notes of earth, skunk, and forest. The effects are powerful and calming, imbuing the consumer with weighted relaxation and a creeping buzz that keeps the mind clear and the eyes squinted. Enjoy White Bastard throughout the day to combat ailments such as nausea, headaches, and moderate physical pain while preserving mental clarity.