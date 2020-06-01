 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Vaping
  Portable vaporizers
  Flowermate Cap Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate Cap Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

$79.99MSRP

About this product

The CAP is a most portable and stealthy dry herb vaporizer on the market which features three preset temperatures and our newly developed glazed stainless steel conduction heating technology. This new technology is designed to heat up in less than 20 seconds and is our smallest device in our product family. 1. Glazed SS Heating Chamber 2. Heat Up In 20 Seconds 3. Haptic Feedback 4. One Button User Interface 5. Magnetic Top Cap & Matted Finish Aluminum Alloy Body

About this brand

Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world.