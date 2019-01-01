 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Compax

Compax

by FlowerMate

Write a review
FlowerMate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Compax

About this product

Eliminate the need for butane torches or e-nails. The COMPAX is capable of producing large clouds while keeping portability in mind. 2 Dual Coil Wrapped Quartz Heating Element 1 Stainless Steel 700mAh Capacity Power Module 1 Mini Bubbler 1 Mini Bubbler Measuring Tube 1 USB Charg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

FlowerMate Logo
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.