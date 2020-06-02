 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Flowermate Cross Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Flowermate Cross Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cross Dry Herb Vaporizer

About this product

The Flowermate CROSS is designed for all dabbers and herb lovers. Equipped with 2 separate chambers and mode settings, a beautiful finishing, a higher-standard chip tech, along with the peculiar design for dual professional functions, this whole package will bring you the beyond experience ever! Features: 1. Isolated Ceramic Chambers 2. Independent Modes 3. OLED Display 4. Haptic Feedback

About this brand

Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world.