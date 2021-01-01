 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Write a review
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate Cap Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The CAP PRO features advanced technology and higher overall performance. The exterior of the CAP PRO is made from a POK and aluminium material which makes the device both durable and lightweight. It stands at only 4.5inches (105mm) tall making it the perfect dimension to fit in the palm of your hands. With its powerful 2000mAh battery, the palm-friendly CAP PRO is able to reach your chosen temperature from 40℃-230℃ in a rapid 30 seconds, perfect for quick, consistent, and discreet draws throughout the day where ever go. 1. Glazed Stainless Steel Heating Chamber 2. Zirconia Mouthpiece Path 3. Heat Up In 30 Seconds 4. Full Temperature Control 5. Stealthy Size 6. Haptic Feedback 7. Matted Finish Aluminum Body

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review