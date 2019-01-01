About this product
Equipped with dual functionality, the Hybrid X allows you to efficiently heat dry herb with it’s conduction based oven on one side; on the other side you can attach any 510 thread Clearomizer / sub-tank. Non-Combustion Vape Chamber. Dry aromatherapy/Box Mod Hybrid Unit. Made with Best Medical Grade Materials. Sub-Ohm Compatible Convenient mouthpiece storage compartmen
About this brand
FlowerMate
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.