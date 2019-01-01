 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hybrid X Black

by FlowerMate

About this product

Equipped with dual functionality, the Hybrid X allows you to efficiently heat dry herb with it’s conduction based oven on one side; on the other side you can attach any 510 thread Clearomizer / sub-tank. Non-Combustion Vape Chamber. Dry aromatherapy/Box Mod Hybrid Unit. Made with Best Medical Grade Materials. Sub-Ohm Compatible Convenient mouthpiece storage compartmen

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.