Enjoy oils and waxy on the go. The Flowermate S30 is ready within seconds and features a powerful 30 Watt heater. What’s Included: 1 Dual Coil Wrapped Quartz Heating Element 1 Titanium Heating Element 1 30 Watt Power Module with 2200mAh Capacity 1 Mini Bubbler 1 Mini Bubbler Measuring Tube 1 USB Charger 1 Packing Tool 1 Short Glass Cove
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.