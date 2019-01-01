About this product
The Flowermate S50, enjoy waxy and oils in a portable and stealthy fashion. Featuring a large battery capacity of 2200mAh, the Flowermate S50 is perfect for those on the go. 1 Titanium Heating Element 1 50 Watt Power Module with 2200mAh Capacity 1 Mini Bubbler 1 Mini Bubbler Measuring Tube 1 USB Charger 1 Packing Tool 1 Short Glass Cover
About this brand
FlowerMate
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.