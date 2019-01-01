 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
S50

by FlowerMate

About this product

The Flowermate S50, enjoy waxy and oils in a portable and stealthy fashion. Featuring a large battery capacity of 2200mAh, the Flowermate S50 is perfect for those on the go. 1 Titanium Heating Element 1 50 Watt Power Module with 2200mAh Capacity 1 Mini Bubbler 1 Mini Bubbler Measuring Tube 1 USB Charger 1 Packing Tool 1 Short Glass Cover

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.