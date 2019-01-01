 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Swift Pro Green

by FlowerMate

FlowerMate Swift Pro Green

About this product

Experience the power of full convection and sleek design with the Flowermate SWIFT PRO. Instead of heating your materials directly, our carefully crafted unit delivers heated air to the chamber resulting in a more flavorful taste. Full Convection Heating Interchangeable Chamber Wall Isolated Heating Path Temperature Control USB Charger

About this brand

Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.