Improving upon Flowermate’s fantastic V5 Mini design, the new Mini X allows for a wider temperature spectrum which results in increased control based on personal preference. Non Combustion Adjustable Air Flow Isolated Air Path allows for Pure and Clean Performance Built with the Best Medical Grade Materials Convenient Storage Compartment Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
FlowerMate
Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.