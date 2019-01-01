 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
V5.0X Light Blue

by FlowerMate

Introducing the V5.0X which follows the standard of excellence set by the V5.0S series. This unit features expanded temperature control, durable medical grade materials, complete extraction, and a convenient storage compartment for the borosilicate mouthpiece. Non Combustion Adjustable Air Flow Isolated Heating Path Temperature Control Built with the best medical grade materials USB Charger Convenient storage compartment Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece

Flowermate Technology is devoted to providing an utmost quality experience. Our line of Flowermate units are crafted to efficiently extract the most from your favorite herb blends while still providing an affordable and stylish device.