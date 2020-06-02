SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range the Flowermate V5.0s PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better! Use the borosilicate mouthpiece to get thick clouds and also a pure clean flavor. Non Combustion Adjustable Air Flow Fully Isolated Air Path for Pure and Clean Performance Built with the Best Medical Grade Materials OLED Display Screen Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
Be the first to review this product.