Indica

Ice Cream Man

by Flowersmith

Flowersmith Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Man

About this product

About this brand

Flowersmith Logo

Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

