 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Diesel
Hybrid

White Diesel

by Flowersmith

Write a review
Flowersmith Cannabis Flower White Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Flowersmith Logo

About this strain

White Diesel

White Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review