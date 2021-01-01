 Loading…
Delta 8 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

by Flowerz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flowerz Delta 8 cereal treats feature 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each treat and delivers a powerful euphoria that will have you feeling amazing. These treats have a homemade style, look, and taste with zero hemp/cannabis flavor. Comes in fruity treat, cinnamon crunch, and peanut butter chocolate options.

About this brand

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

