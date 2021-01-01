 Loading…

Indica

Grape Ape Delta-8 Vape Cartridge

by Flowerz

Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges. Indica - Relaxed - Sleepy Sweet, Grape Soda, Skunky CCELL cartridge 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Money-back guarantee Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg 940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC) 60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

