Sativa

Hawaiian Haze Premium Delta-8 Flower

by Flowerz

Flowerz Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze Premium Delta-8 Flower
Flowerz Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze Premium Delta-8 Flower

About this product

Sativa - Uplifting - Happy 595mg delta 8 Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, skunky Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Hawaiian Haze is a tropical and exotic CBD strain that lives up to its name by providing you with fresh and uplifting sensations. Given its name, it’s easy to believe that this strain originates from the Aloha State of Hawaii. That may, however, not be true. HH is a Sativa dominant cross of Hawaiian and Haze. Hawaiian is Landrace strain and Haze is a potent Sativa phenotype with uplifting qualities. Hawaiian Haze is quickly becoming one of the most popular CBD flowers on the market. People are increasingly looking for terpene-rich and flavorful hemp flower that allows them to stay sharp and focused throughout the daytime. Effects Hawaiian Haze is a potent and sharp Sativa strain with quick-acting effects. You’ll likely feel the effects going to your head at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, confident, and ready for social engagements. Most people get talkative and energized when smoking Hawaiian Haze which is why it’s not recommended to smoke right before bedtime. Common use cases for Hawaiian Haze are; Social anxiety Self-Consciousness Pain Depression Inflammation Stress

About this brand

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

