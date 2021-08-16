 Loading…

Hybrid

Lifter Premium Delta-8 Flower

by Flowerz

Flowerz Cannabis Flower Lifter Premium Delta-8 Flower
Flowerz Cannabis Flower Lifter Premium Delta-8 Flower

About this product

A perfect choice for the next time you need a little creative lift without losing the spring in your step. Sativa - uplifting - energizing 620mg delta 8 - 20.9% CBD Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Notes of lemon, spice, coffee, and sweet earthy fragrance Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance

About this brand

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

