Lifter Premium Delta-8 Flower
by FlowerzWrite a review
A perfect choice for the next time you need a little creative lift without losing the spring in your step. Sativa - uplifting - energizing 620mg delta 8 - 20.9% CBD Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Notes of lemon, spice, coffee, and sweet earthy fragrance Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
