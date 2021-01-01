About this product

Tired of gummies? Us too. With so many edibles on the market, we couldn't find an all-natural fruit product, so we decided to make one. Our full spectrum CBD fruit thins are exactly as they seem - thin, bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. Free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients. Perfect for relieving daytime anxieties or relaxing after work 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Vegan, Non-GMO, 100% plant-based Money-back guarantee Flowerz Passion Fruit CBD Fruit Thins contain a whole serving of fruit, hemp, and absolutely nothing else. Ingredients have never been this simple and clean. That's it. Fruit Thins are 100% natural, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-free, with no added sugars. They do not require refrigeration and are shelf-stable for two years. Enjoy a sweet treat any time of day with this Organic CBD Full Spectrum Fruit Thin pack from Flowerz. This delicious treat comes in kiwi strawberry, mango, and passion fruit flavors so you have plenty of options to snack on. They are made with no artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, or certified synthetic colors so you can feel confident you’re enjoying a wholesome snack, and they are also gluten-free. These organic fruit strips come 8 or 16 to a pack and are zip pouched & wrapped so you can share them with family and friends. Every product that carries the flowerz name starts with the most quality ingredients that deliver great taste, making it easier for you and yours to eat well, every day. We promise you’ll love each bite or your money back.