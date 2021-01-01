Pineapple Express Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges. Sativa - Uplifting - Happy Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, island breeze CCELL cartridge 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Money-back guarantee Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: 1000mg 940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC) 60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
