Premium Delta-8 Caviar King Size Pre Roll
by Flowerz
About this product
King Size 1.3 gram Caviar Premium Delta-8 Pre-Rolls. Artfully painted with Delta-8 distillate and finished with a signature Delta-8 kief dusting. 220mg of Delta 8 each - Refreshing berry aromas with sweet, peppery, and cherry flavors. Comes in Sativa (Lifter) - Hybrid (Hawaiian Haze) - and Indica (Sour Special Sauce) Air tight glass tube for preservation. Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower 100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake. No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives. 3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance. Flowerz Delta 8 THC Caviar Preroll Cone contains Sour Space Candy flower (sativa dominant hybrid) which is then covered with pineapple express terpene infused Delta 8 THC distillate and Berry Blossom kief. Each king size cone contains 1.15 grams of flower and there are 2 cones per pack. Sour Space Candy is an uplifting and energizing Sativa dominant hybrid that matches perfectly with morning and daytime activities. Sativa - Chill - Happy 17.8% CBD Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Sour green apples, sweet strawberries, candy Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
About this brand
Flowerz
