Premium Delta 8 Moon Rocks

These CBD buds are hand-dipped in our high potency D8 distillate, and coated to perfection with nothing but the purest CBD & CBG Kief. These hand-rolled moon rocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the Delta 8 options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 as the sprayed flower. 45.2% Delta-8 and 53.8% total cannabinoids! CBD flower, Delta 8 distillate, kief. Airtight glass jar for preservation. Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower 100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake. No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives. 3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance. PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive.

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

Blue Moon Rocks

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Myrcene

Blue Moon Rocks by BOG Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Moon and BOG Bubble. It has a sweet blueberry lavender aroma and calming full-body effects.

