Premium Delta 8 Moon Rocks
About this product
These CBD buds are hand-dipped in our high potency D8 distillate, and coated to perfection with nothing but the purest CBD & CBG Kief. These hand-rolled moon rocks are the most potent and heavily covered of the Delta 8 options and have about 6x as much Delta 8 as the sprayed flower. 45.2% Delta-8 and 53.8% total cannabinoids! CBD flower, Delta 8 distillate, kief. Airtight glass jar for preservation. Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower 100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake. No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives. 3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance. PRECAUTIONS: Product is psychoactive.
About this brand
Flowerz
About this strain
Blue Moon Rocks
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
- Myrcene
Blue Moon Rocks by BOG Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Moon and BOG Bubble. It has a sweet blueberry lavender aroma and calming full-body effects.
