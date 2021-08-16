Sour Special Sauce Premium Delta-8 Flower
Sour Special Sauce flower delivers a relaxed and euphoric sense perfect for those looking for a calming feeling in the afternoon or to chill out in the evening. The Indica dominant strain is CBD and terpene-rich with a deliciously sweet and diesel aroma. Indica - calming - sleep inducing 635mg delta 8 Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Tart berries, diesel floral, lemons Focused & creative Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Sour Special Sauce is a loud, aromatic CBD Indica strain. With berry-like sweet and sour notes and a gassy and earthy undertone, Sour Special Sauce is uniquely different in flavor from the original Special Sauce. The effects, however, give you the same chilled-out and relaxing vibes but with a slightly more focusing and creative twist. Sour Special Sauce is perfect for relaxing the mind and body without getting completely locked to the couch. A strain for winding down after a long day when you want to melt away tension and discomforts. Effects: Sour Special Sauce is a potent and sharp Indica strain with quick-acting effects. You’ll likely feel the effects going to your body at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, chilled, and ready for sweatpants. Common use cases for Sour Special Sauce are; Sleep Calming Pain Depression Inflammation Stress
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
