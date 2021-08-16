 Loading…

About this product

Sour Special Sauce flower delivers a relaxed and euphoric sense perfect for those looking for a calming feeling in the afternoon or to chill out in the evening. The Indica dominant strain is CBD and terpene-rich with a deliciously sweet and diesel aroma. Indica - calming - sleep inducing 635mg delta 8 Hand-trimmed & slow-cured Tart berries, diesel floral, lemons Focused & creative Nationwide shipping 3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance Sour Special Sauce is a loud, aromatic CBD Indica strain. With berry-like sweet and sour notes and a gassy and earthy undertone, Sour Special Sauce is uniquely different in flavor from the original Special Sauce. The effects, however, give you the same chilled-out and relaxing vibes but with a slightly more focusing and creative twist. Sour Special Sauce is perfect for relaxing the mind and body without getting completely locked to the couch. A strain for winding down after a long day when you want to melt away tension and discomforts. Effects: Sour Special Sauce is a potent and sharp Indica strain with quick-acting effects. You’ll likely feel the effects going to your body at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, chilled, and ready for sweatpants. Common use cases for Sour Special Sauce are; Sleep Calming Pain Depression Inflammation Stress

Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

Special Sauce

Special Sauce
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

