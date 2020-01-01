Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$80.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Atlas is a fabulous daytime strain with clear and functional effects that stimulate creativity, sociability, and overall mood. It's very energetic and known as one of the purest-feeling sativa varieties available on the market. Derived from the classic Durban Poison - a landrace sativa variety known for being energetic and cerebral, yet not overwhelming. Many users generally find Atlas beneficial for energy, appetite suppression, migraines, and anti-nausea relief. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor.
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.