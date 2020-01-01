 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black | Lyra (450mg)
Hybrid

Black | Lyra (450mg)

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Write a review
Fluent Cannabis Care Concentrates Cartridges Black | Lyra (450mg)

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. While the specific ratio of Sativa to Indica technically falls within the ‘hybrid’ label, patients generally agree the effects fall mostly on the Indica side. Derived from the West Coast classic Sweet Kush, Lyra has a particularly sweet flavor and aroma with hints of earthy and fruity tones. The immediate effect is cerebral, but that quickly fades into bodily deep relaxation. The effects are described as creativity inducing while delivering a healthy dose of euphoria.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Kush

Sweet Kush

Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.

About this brand

Fluent Cannabis Care Logo
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.