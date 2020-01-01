Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Polaris was bred specifically for its potent psychoactive effects that blanket both mind and body. Based on the Indica classic Grandaddy Purple, Polaris is an Indica-dominant strain that manages to deliver a heavy feeling of full-body relaxation and cerebral euphoria that medical patients appreciate for nighttime use. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor
Be the first to review this product.