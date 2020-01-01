Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
$45.00MSRP
Doma is the perfect blend for anyone looking to achieve a greater sense of calm throughout their day. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, Doma is an excellent option for individuals seeking a lighter, calmer cannabis experience with only moderate sedation. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor.
