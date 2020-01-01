 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Elara (600 mg)

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Fluent Cannabis Care Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Elara (600 mg)

Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor.Elara, with its 1:1 CBD | THC ratio, is a harmonious blend of Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica hybrid strains which produces a mild euphoria without the drowsiness or lethargy of high THC products.

About this brand

We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.