1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$100.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
One the most discreet and convenient forms of consumption. The cannabinoids are processed and absorbed by the way of the liver, which means effects are more prolonged than most forms of cannabis ingestion. A diverse variety of options are available. Elara, with its 1:1 CBD | THC ratio, is a harmonious blend of Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica hybrid strains which produces a mild euphoria without the drowsiness or lethargy of high THC products.
Be the first to review this product.