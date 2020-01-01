Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. While the specific ratio of Sativa to Indica technically falls within the ‘hybrid’ label, patients generally agree the effects fall mostly on the Indica side. Derived from the West Coast classic Sweet Kush, Lyra has a particularly sweet flavor and aroma with hints of earthy and fruity tones. The immediate effect is cerebral, but that quickly fades into bodily deep relaxation. The effects are described as creativity inducing while delivering a healthy dose of euphoria.
Be the first to review this product.
Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.