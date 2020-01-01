Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flower products give patients the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each specific strain, ensuring a well-rounded cannabis experience and a great taste. Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract.
Be the first to review this product.