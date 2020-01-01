Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
Bred specifically for its therapeutic levels of CBD, Perla is an indica-dominant strain valued for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Even with a higher percentage off THC (3%), Perla Black still produces no euphoria with all added benefits of our purest CBD extract. Tinctures are absorbed sublingually, so essential cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Effects are delayed through the absorption process but are prolonged. The application is very discreet, with no odor.
