Subra (600mg)

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Fluent Cannabis Care Concentrates Cartridges Subra (600mg)

$80.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as the vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. Derived from the well known Sour Diesel, Subra is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain and a top choice among medical patients for its fast-acting effects delivering energized, dreamy cerebral effects.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Fluent Cannabis Care Logo
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.