Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$80.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. Tempo is a potent Sativa-dominant strain that'll rapidly enhance your mood with positive feelings. Derived from the popular Trainwreck, this Florida-grown strain is highly recommended for those looking to feel happy, creative, and joyful, while keeping a cool and relaxed state of mind. Its spicy, peppery flavor with shades of citrus and pine enhance the experience.
Be the first to review this product.
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.