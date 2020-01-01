 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Vela (600 mg)

by Fluent Cannabis Care

$45.00MSRP

With a 4:1 CBD | THC ratio, Vela has generally considered a good introduction to cannabis as an adjunct therapy, containing four times the concentration of CBD relative to THC. With minimal THC, Vela produces very little psychoactivity/euphoria yet both cannabinoids work synergistically to increase its effectiveness. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as the vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor.

We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.