Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
With a 4:1 CBD | THC ratio, Vela has generally considered a good introduction to cannabis as an adjunct therapy, containing four times the concentration of CBD relative to THC. With minimal THC, Vela produces very little psychoactivity/euphoria yet both cannabinoids work synergistically to increase its effectiveness. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as the vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor.
Be the first to review this product.