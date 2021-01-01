Fluresh Bulk: Blue Cheese
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Blue Cheese is an indica cultivar created by crossing a Blueberry and U.K. Cheese. This mellow vibe is excellent for restfulness and de-stressing at the end of the day, while invoking a mildly euphoric high that won’t leave users trapped in recursive thought. These heavy effects may also provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress. Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
About this brand
Fluresh
About this strain
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
