High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Blue Cheese is an indica cultivar created by crossing a Blueberry and U.K. Cheese. This mellow vibe is excellent for restfulness and de-stressing at the end of the day, while invoking a mildly euphoric high that won’t leave users trapped in recursive thought. These heavy effects may also provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress. Dominant Terpene: Myrcene