About this product

Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience. Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free. Critical Hog Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects.