Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Chernobyl

by Fluresh

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. An explosive, three-way cross between Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper; Chernobyl is known for its long-lasting, mood-melting effects. This heavy-hitting cultivar with its infamous citrusy flavor and aroma is best for experienced daytime use. Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

