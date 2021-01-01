 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Creamberry *Limited Edition*

Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Creamberry *Limited Edition*

by Fluresh

Write a review
Fluresh Cannabis Flower Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Creamberry *Limited Edition*
Fluresh Cannabis Flower Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Creamberry *Limited Edition*
Fluresh Cannabis Flower Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Creamberry *Limited Edition*

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. Creamberry is a rare hybrid with Cookies & Cream x Strawberries & Cream lineage that has dense, furry nugs and a generous dusting of trichomes. This cultivar has a sweet aroma and flavor with notes of vanilla, blueberry and nuts -- the perfect choice for a dessert-like treat! Creamberry’s head high brings euphoria, a sense of energy, uplifted mood and creativity while the body relaxes and calms.

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review