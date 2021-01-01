 Loading…

Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Critical Hog

by Fluresh

Fluresh Cannabis Flower Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Critical Hog

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

