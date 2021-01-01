Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: Flo Og
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. A cross between the popular Flo x Rare Dankness #1, Flo OG is lauded as a very “functional” strain that is great for daytime use. Newcomers and experienced users alike can enjoy this strain’s energizing & uplifting euphoria, and ability to relax the body in a warming buzz while keeping the mind clear-headed and motivated. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Fluresh
About this strain
Flo OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).
