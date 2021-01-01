About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. A cross between the popular Flo x Rare Dankness #1, Flo OG is lauded as a very “functional” strain that is great for daytime use. Newcomers and experienced users alike can enjoy this strain’s energizing & uplifting euphoria, and ability to relax the body in a warming buzz while keeping the mind clear-headed and motivated. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene