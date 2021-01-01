About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. Named after a legendary Detroit Blues Band, Howling Diablo is a Michigan original. An indica-Dominant hybrid of Ghost OG x Fire 18, the buds are dense and its aroma fills the nose with a vibe of sweet gas and pine. Howling Diablo’s name doesn’t necessarily match its effects. Though potent, it is an ultimately relaxing and euphoric evening strain, washing away the blues and even creatively inspiring some consumers. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene