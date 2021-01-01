About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. This Mai Tai x Apple Fritter cross, has fuzzy trichromes on the leaves and buds that give it the “kiwi” and the super sweet, tangy fruit cocktail aroma and taste that give it the “kandy”. It uplifts the user while also delivering a very potent euphoria and sense of relaxation that make it great for evening or for a lazy daytime. New users may want to go easy due to it’s high THC level and potential for couchlock in higher doses. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool