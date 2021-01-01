 Loading…

Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: West Cost Sour Diesel

by Fluresh

Fluresh Cannabis Flower Fluresh 1/8th oz Jar: West Cost Sour Diesel

About this product

West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.

About this brand

