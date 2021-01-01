About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvest at peak potency. Fluresh cannabis is harvested at peak potency, sealed airtight and preserved with a light protective container to ensure freshest flower every time. Sealed inside an airtight jar with a tamper evident seal for added security. WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophylalene.