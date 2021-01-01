Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Acapulco Gold
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency. We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
