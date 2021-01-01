Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Alien OG
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency. We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.
About this brand
Fluresh
About this strain
Alien OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
