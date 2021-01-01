 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Alien OG
Hybrid

Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Alien OG

by Fluresh

Write a review
Fluresh Concentrates Cartridges Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Alien OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency. We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

About this strain

Alien OG

Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review