  Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Sour Diesel
Sativa

Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Sour Diesel

by Fluresh

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency. We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free.

About this brand

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

